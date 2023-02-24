Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $72.63 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,145.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.88 or 0.00569785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00178015 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00044413 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00058560 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003653 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.2568219 USD and is up 8.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $5,314,574.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

