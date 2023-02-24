United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

United Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. United Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

United Bancorp Stock Performance

UBCP stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802. The company has a market capitalization of $87.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancorp

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 27.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

