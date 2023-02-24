UNIUM (UNM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $788.14

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, UNIUM has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. UNIUM has a total market cap of $94.10 million and $788.14 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for $32.35 or 0.00140132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNIUM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00427883 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.34 or 0.28360353 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 35.97002848 USD and is up 3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $880.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNIUM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNIUM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.