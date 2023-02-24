Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UPST. Loop Capital raised Upstart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of UPST stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. Upstart has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $161.00.

Insider Activity at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $250,389.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $73,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,817.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $250,389.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,652 over the last ninety days. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Upstart by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

