Utrust Market Capitalization Tops $59.05 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $59.05 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000511 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

