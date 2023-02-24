Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.90. 567,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,931. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

