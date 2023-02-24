Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Verge has a market cap of $55.38 million and $1.27 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,080.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.35 or 0.00396032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00091108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.75 or 0.00653552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.72 or 0.00571040 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00178225 BTC.

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,307,175 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

