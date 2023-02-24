Veritaseum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $31,182.04 (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for approximately $39.81 or 0.00166434 BTC on exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $85.58 million and $31,182.04 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.80 or 0.00426184 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,743.15 or 0.28231212 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum launched on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.