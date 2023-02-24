Veritec (VRTC) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC – Get Rating) is one of 14 public companies in the “Management services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Veritec to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veritec and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Veritec alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Veritec $350,000.00 -$510,000.00 -0.67 Veritec Competitors $3.32 billion $173.96 million -30.32

Veritec’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Veritec. Veritec is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritec -201.65% N/A -460.19% Veritec Competitors 5.19% 338.03% 5.29%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Veritec and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Veritec has a beta of -21.03, indicating that its share price is 2,203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritec’s competitors have a beta of -1.17, indicating that their average share price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.3% of shares of all “Management services” companies are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of Veritec shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Management services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Veritec and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritec 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritec Competitors 71 372 719 25 2.59

As a group, “Management services” companies have a potential upside of 23.83%. Given Veritec’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veritec has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Veritec competitors beat Veritec on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Veritec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritec, Inc. engages in the development, sales, and licensing of products. It also provides services related to mobile banking solutions. The firm also operates in back-end cardholder transaction processing services for visa-branded card programs on behalf of its sponsoring bank. The company was founded on September 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.