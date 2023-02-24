Vertcoin Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $10.98 million and approximately $239,719.41 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,118.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00394948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00091008 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.74 or 0.00652032 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00571704 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00178064 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,185,785 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

