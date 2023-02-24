Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,275 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.8% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923,240 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,313,000 after buying an additional 38,005 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 451,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 18,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $289.98. The stock had a trading volume of 309,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,184. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.18 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,263 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Get Rating

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

