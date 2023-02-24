VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40. VICI Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.13 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.77.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.29. 10,748,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,803,120. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.