Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 157.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their target price on Victoria Gold from C$16.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

VGCX traded down C$0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.17. 475,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,496. The firm has a market capitalization of C$526.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.25. Victoria Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.56 and a 1-year high of C$18.90.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

