Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Videndum (LON:VID – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Videndum Price Performance

Shares of VID stock opened at GBX 933 ($11.24) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £434.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,608.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Videndum has a 1-year low of GBX 929 ($11.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,556 ($18.74). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,077.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,225.03.

Get Videndum alerts:

About Videndum

(Get Rating)

Read More

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.