Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Videndum (LON:VID – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.
Videndum Price Performance
Shares of VID stock opened at GBX 933 ($11.24) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £434.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,608.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Videndum has a 1-year low of GBX 929 ($11.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,556 ($18.74). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,077.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,225.03.
About Videndum
