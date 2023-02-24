Vienna Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vienna Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,868,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $397.09. 1,796,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,986. The stock has a market cap of $298.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $398.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

