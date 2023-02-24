Vienna Asset Management LLC Invests $75,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 318 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Netflix makes up about 0.2% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after buying an additional 364,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,574,217,000 after purchasing an additional 137,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $8.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.53. 3,657,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,558,436. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $397.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.83 and its 200-day moving average is $284.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

