Vin Murria Buys 88,000 Shares of AdvancedAdvT Limited (LON:ADVT) Stock

AdvancedAdvT Limited (LON:ADVT – Get Rating) insider Vin Murria acquired 88,000 shares of AdvancedAdvT stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £72,160 ($86,897.88).

On Wednesday, January 4th, Vin Murria sold 10,635,000 shares of AdvancedAdvT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.92), for a total value of £8,082,600 ($9,733,381.50).

On Tuesday, November 29th, Vin Murria sold 10,635,000 shares of AdvancedAdvT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.93), for a total transaction of £8,188,950 ($9,861,452.31).

ADVT opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.01) on Friday. AdvancedAdvT Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 68 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 90.05 ($1.08). The company has a market cap of £111.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.05.

AdvancedAdvT Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share or debt purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Marwyn Acquisition Company I Limited and changed its name to AdvancedAdvT Limited in March 2021.

