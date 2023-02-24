Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Phillip Pang Sells 2,878 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) insider Phillip Pang sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $74,741.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Phillip Pang sold 30,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 10.9 %

VIR traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 3,134,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,224. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after buying an additional 1,731,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,864,000 after buying an additional 1,665,657 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 538,818.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,826,000 after buying an additional 1,099,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,486,000 after buying an additional 1,062,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,161,000 after buying an additional 950,094 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

