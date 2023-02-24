Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:VIR traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.33. 2,162,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,393. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.93.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CEO George A. Scangos sold 17,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $505,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George A. Scangos sold 17,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $505,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,791.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,845,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,538,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,708,809 shares of company stock valued at $46,611,897 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

