Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.23

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and traded as low as $7.00. Vodacom Group shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 28,158 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HSBC cut shares of Vodacom Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Vodacom Group Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30.
Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend
About Vodacom Group
Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodacom Group (VDMCY)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.