Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.23

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and traded as low as $7.00. Vodacom Group shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 28,158 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Vodacom Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Vodacom Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30.

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

About Vodacom Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Vodacom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.59%.

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

