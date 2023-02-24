VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.80.
VTEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on VTEX in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.
VTEX Stock Performance
NYSE VTEX opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. VTEX has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01.
VTEX Company Profile
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
