Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.53

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.53 and traded as low as $4.36. Vuzix shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 526,598 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Vuzix to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Vuzix Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $263.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vuzix

In related news, Director Edward William Jr. Kay purchased 7,500 shares of Vuzix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,782.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired 15,500 shares of company stock worth $64,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 97.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

Further Reading

