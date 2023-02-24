Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.53

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZIGet Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.53 and traded as low as $4.36. Vuzix shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 526,598 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Vuzix to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Vuzix Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $263.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward William Jr. Kay purchased 7,500 shares of Vuzix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,782.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 15,500 shares of company stock worth $64,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vuzix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 97.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

