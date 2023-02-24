Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.53

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.53 and traded as low as $4.36. Vuzix shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 526,598 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Vuzix to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Vuzix Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $263.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.99.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vuzix
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 97.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vuzix
Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vuzix (VUZI)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.