Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Shares of WNC opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,961,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,961,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after buying an additional 712,620 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,132,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,654,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wabash National by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 598,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 306,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

