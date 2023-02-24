Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Reduced by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021,639 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $132,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after buying an additional 667,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,817,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,315,206,000 after buying an additional 171,950 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,132,374 shares of company stock valued at $764,071,342 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.17 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.51 and its 200 day moving average is $140.39. The firm has a market cap of $378.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

