WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Boosted by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,160 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises about 1.1% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $70,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,919 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 193.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,494,000 after purchasing an additional 683,031 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,007,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,912,941,000 after purchasing an additional 541,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.43. 288,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.73. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.96%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

