Wedbush Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $365.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DPZ. Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.92.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $302.36. 818,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,699. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $299.41 and a twelve month high of $448.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.73.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $369,800,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after acquiring an additional 319,545 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,936,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

