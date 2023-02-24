WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Diane Lazzaris Sells 10,748 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $1,736,446.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,172 shares in the company, valued at $9,075,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

WESCO International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.88. 308,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,232. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.01. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $172.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.18.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

WCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Featured Articles

