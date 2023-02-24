WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.72. 395,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WESCO International has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $172.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.05.

Insider Activity

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $10,696,893.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,923 shares in the company, valued at $68,258,702.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

See Also

