Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.80

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.80 and traded as high as $26.48. Weyco Group shares last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 12,616 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Weyco Group Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a market cap of $256.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyco Group
About Weyco Group
Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weyco Group (WEYS)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.