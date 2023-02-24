Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.80

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.80 and traded as high as $26.48. Weyco Group shares last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 12,616 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $256.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyco Group

About Weyco Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.