Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $190.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.47.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.71. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $193.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.57, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wingstop by 535.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Stories

