Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,519.24

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,519.24 ($30.34) and traded as high as GBX 2,582 ($31.09). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 2,535 ($30.53), with a volume of 302,775 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WIZZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,150 ($37.93) price target on Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,640 ($31.79) to GBX 3,000 ($36.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,360 ($28.42) price objective on Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,231.50 ($38.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,532.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,179.51. The firm has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.74.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 82,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,412 ($29.05), for a total transaction of £1,983,484.08 ($2,388,588.73). 25.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

