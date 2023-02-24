Wojak Finance (WOJ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $38,337.28

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Wojak Finance has a market cap of $139.27 million and approximately $38,337.28 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wojak Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00427883 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.34 or 0.28360353 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance launched on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wojak Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wojak Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

