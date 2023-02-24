World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Shares of INT stock traded down $3.40 on Friday, hitting $26.97. 326,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,858. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02. World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INT shares. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in World Fuel Services by 18.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,515.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 125.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

