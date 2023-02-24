Worth Venture Partners LLC Boosts Stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.12% of CTO Realty Growth worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.8% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 462,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 48,830 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 195.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 381,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 252,259 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 203.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 349,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 234,729 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 199.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 348,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 232,254 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTO. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CTO traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 557,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,402. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 860.41%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

