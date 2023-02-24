Worth Venture Partners LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $121.09. 323,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,112. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $140.94.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

