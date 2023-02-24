Worth Venture Partners LLC Has $380,000 Stake in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lowered its position in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,982 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognition Therapeutics were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGTX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 1,070.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 309,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 283,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognition Therapeutics

In other news, Director Ellen B. Richstone bought 10,000 shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGTX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. 30,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,063. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.27.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

