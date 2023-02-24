Worth Venture Partners LLC Has $84,000 Holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,518 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.66% of NeuBase Therapeutics worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 21.6% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 20.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 48,255 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Performance

NBSE traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.23. 220,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.08.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.

