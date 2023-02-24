Worth Venture Partners LLC Invests $5.80 Million in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 296,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,000. ADTRAN accounts for approximately 3.6% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.60% of ADTRAN as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Price Performance

Shares of ADTN stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $17.40. 429,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,659. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADTN shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

