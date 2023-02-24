Worth Venture Partners LLC Invests $630,000 in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 53.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth $36,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.87.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

