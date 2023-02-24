Worth Venture Partners LLC Lowers Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Worth Venture Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Franklin Covey accounts for about 1.4% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Franklin Covey worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 0.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 61.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Franklin Covey Stock Down 0.0 %

Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,455. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29. Franklin Covey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $663.31 million, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Franklin Covey

(Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.