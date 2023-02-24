Worth Venture Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mirion Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.
