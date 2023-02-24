Worth Venture Partners LLC Takes $182,000 Position in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMPS. Evercore ISI began coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Altus Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Altus Power Profile

Shares of AMPS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 291,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 9.66. Altus Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -339.33 and a beta of 0.63.

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.