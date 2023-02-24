Worth Venture Partners LLC Trims Stake in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,908 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in SCYNEXIS were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 535,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 29,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the third quarter worth $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCYX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 14,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,464. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.26.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

