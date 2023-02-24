XRP (XRP) Reaches Market Cap of $19.17 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, XRP has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One XRP coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XRP has a market cap of $19.17 billion and approximately $914.83 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,113,908 coins and its circulating supply is 50,950,912,949 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
