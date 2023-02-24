Yasir B. Al-Wakeel Sells 9,026 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) CFO Yasir B. Al-Wakeel sold 9,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $15,705.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 355,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,951.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kronos Bio Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:KRON traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 289,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,236. The company has a market capitalization of $95.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $8.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Kronos Bio from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kronos Bio from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Bio

About Kronos Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRON. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kronos Bio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kronos Bio by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kronos Bio by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after acquiring an additional 32,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

