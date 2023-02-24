Zacks Investment Management Acquires 3,343 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $43,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $3,422,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,952,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,396. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.23.

Shares of HSY traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $238.37. 182,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.04. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $198.02 and a 52-week high of $244.38.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

