Zacks Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,017,517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,651 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.3% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $80,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.30. 5,169,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,150,436. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,148 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,779 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.