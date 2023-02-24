Zacks Investment Management Sells 38,835 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,835 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,298,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $334,166,000 after acquiring an additional 56,438 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 83,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 2.1 %

ACN traded down $5.80 on Friday, reaching $265.43. The stock had a trading volume of 350,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,320. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.94. The company has a market cap of $167.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

