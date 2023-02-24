Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €49.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZAL. Barclays set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on Zalando in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Price Performance

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €39.03 ($41.52) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.40. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($53.04).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.