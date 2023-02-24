Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives $72.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zur Rose Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Zur Rose Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Zur Rose Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Zur Rose Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZRSEF opened at $53.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. Zur Rose Group has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $185.00.

Zur Rose Group Company Profile

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy and the wholesale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

